Titan International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Quincy, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $438.6 million in the period.

Titan International shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.