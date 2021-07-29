KBR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $152 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.

KBR shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 77% in the last 12 months.