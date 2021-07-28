Old Dominion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $269.6 million.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Old Dominion shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.