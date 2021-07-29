RPC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $726,000 in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.39. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.