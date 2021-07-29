Business
RPC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $726,000 in its second quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.39. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.
