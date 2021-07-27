Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $20.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Calix shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.83, more than doubling in the last 12 months.