Lawsuit: Professor with ADHD alleges discrimination

A Kansas State University professor with ADHD alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of the condition, which can cause inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sanjoy Das, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court.

Das requested reasonable work accommodations as allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but was denied, he alleged in court documents. He claimed the denial of accommodations and retaliation he experienced for complaining about discrimination led to a new anxiety disorder diagnosis and work-related stress.

At one point, a department head did agree to grant one request for accommodation: reminders of upcoming meetings. However, the department head only did so occasionally,

Das also alleged he was passed over for promotion despite the fact that he has higher qualifications than other faculty members who have been promoted. He also said he was denied partial funding for travel to attend an international conference that invited him to present a research article.

He is seeking more than $75,000 in diminished earnings, personal suffering and injury and other damages.

The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, a federal agency that enforces laws against workplace discrimination, granted Das the right to sue in April.