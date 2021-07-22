Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $137.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 88 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion.

Skechers shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.22, a climb of 66% in the last 12 months.