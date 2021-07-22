Trinity Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $371.5 million in the period.

Trinity Industries shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.