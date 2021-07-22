MarineMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.59.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $666.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.9 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 to $6.55 per share.

MarineMax shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.