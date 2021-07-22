Coke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.49 billion.

Coke shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.