Kentucky riverports get state funding for improvements

Five Kentucky riverports are sharing $500,000 in state money for critical repairs.

The sites in Paducah, Eddyville, Hickman, Owensboro and Louisville are receiving grants that will be matched by the authorities that operate the ports, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Beshear said in a media release that the port improvements would move cargo more safely and efficiently.

The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority is receiving $126,500 for repairs to its main loading dock. Hickman Fulton County Riverport Authority will use $136,265 for a new front-end loader. Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority will use $178,803 to go toward a new rail line. Owensboro and Paducah are getting smaller amounts to improve the movement of bulk items.

The money was appropriated by the Kentucky General Assembly, and riverports applied for the grants to an advisory board.