Danielson wins at French Lick to take Symetra money lead
Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead.
Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna.
Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina.
Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.
The Symetra Tour and French Lick Resort announced a three-year deal Saturday for the French Lick Resort Stroke Play Championship, a 72-hole event that will start in 2022 with a record purse of $335,000 and $50,250 winner’s check.
