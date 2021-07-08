Technology firm Epsilon to create 145 jobs in South Carolina

Executives with an information technology firm say they plan to expand operations to the Upstate region of South Carolina.

Epsilon Inc. plans to invest $2.6 million to open a new base of operations in Greenville, The Greenville News reported. That will create 145 new jobs, company officials said.

Epsilon was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in North Carolina with another location in Virginia. The company offers I.T. services, consulting and planning, cloud hosting, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and call center support services.