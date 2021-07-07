Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Scranton Times-Tribune. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: State-protected lands ... aren’t

Pennsylvania’s government regularly has rolled over for the natural gas industry, heavily subsidizing it, covering many of its market-development costs, refusing to tax it appropriately, and otherwise generally getting out of its way.

Now the Supreme Court of the United States, unfortunately, has ruled in a locally important case that, in many instances, other states that want to protect their land from encroachment by gas-related enterprises cannot do so.

The court ruled this week that the PennEast Pipeline Co., a private enterprise, has the right of eminent domain to seize state-owned land in New Jersey against the wishes of the state government.

Eminent domain is a powerful tool. It normally is reserved only for governments to take property, with fair compensation to the owners, but only when the involved project serves the public interest.

Conservatives often rail against eminent domain as an infringement on property rights, but apparently that concern extends only to private property rights.

The PennEast pipeline will deliver Marcellus Shale natural gas from a terminal in Luzerne County to Mercer County, New Jersey, which includes Trenton.

Pennsylvania, of course, got out of the way. Part of the pipeline route passes through a state park in Luzerne County.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project and gave the company a certificate of public convenience and necessity to take land necessary for the pipeline. An array of interests, including the state of New Jersey, sued over the seizure of publicly held land in that state.

In the 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the FERC certificate authorizes the private company to use the government’s eminent domain power regarding private and public land. New Jersey signed off on that provision, he said, when it ratified the Constitution — on Dec. 18, 1787.

Regardless of the legal or constitutional mechanics, giving a private entity supremacy over state government regarding conserved public land is terrible public policy.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. July 4, 2021.

Editorial: Standing up for small entrepreneurs

In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done. “It” being the business of both government and of our youngest entrepreneurs.

In an all-too-infrequent show of bipartisan effort, the state Senate voted with no dissent — not a one in opposition — in favor of a bill that would protect the rights of pint-sized businesspeople to engage in, well, business.

And the timing for the “Free the Lemonade Stands” legislation couldn’t have been more right. For this is, indeed, the season for industrious kids to unfold their folding tables on neighborhood corners and to hawk their lemonade and Kool-aid and cookies and brownies.

And who is not charmed by these children who are motivated to raise some pocket change — coinage for a charitable cause or perhaps for their personal piggy banks.

The legislation, the prime sponsor of which was Rep. Johnathan Hershey, R-Juniata, is a prophylactic protection of kids from the long arm of the law and the hammer of municipal government. Without the legislation, lemonade stands could be shut down by aggressive enforcement of codes aimed at businesses that are supposed to comply with requirements for the sale of foodstuffs.

Rep. Hershey’s bill grants license and permit exemptions to any business operated by a youth who is under the age of 18. The business can be open for fewer than 84 days in a calendar year and it must not generate more than $5,000 in profit. Even that $5,000 limit can be waived if the money is directed to a charitable cause.

There is one key caveat. The mini-entrepreneurs must operate their business in a location that does not compete with a licensed business. In other words, no iced coffees for sale by minors next door to a Starbucks.

The fact is — and it leaves a sour taste in the mouth — that some municipalities have fined children and their families for operating lemonade stands without a license. Rep. Hershey said he’s heard tell of such unpalatable actions happening in Pennsylvania and beyond.

The support in our state seat of government for the next generation’s business moguls and philanthropists is inspiring.

The spirit that motivated lawmakers to come together on a sweet initiative to protect a child’s lemonade stand is evidence of the heart of Harrisburg.

Erie Times-News/GoErie. July 1, 2021.

Editorial: It’s time to rethink juvenile justice in Pa.

After a Philadelphia Inquirer investigation exposed decades of abuse and coverup at the venerable Glen Mills Schools, the nation’s oldest boys’ reform school, Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019 convened a bipartisan task force to conduct a sweeping examination of the state’s juvenile justice system.

The review — meant to find ways to increase safety and accountability and save money — came not just against the backdrop of the Glen Mills expose and other high profile cases of abuse involving residential treatment facilities. It also emerged amid ongoing bipartisan efforts to reform criminal justice in Pennsylvania.

Following a 16-month review, the task force announced its findings on June 22.

It recommended, as expected, better oversight of detention facilities. More importantly, it said the state needs to stop removing so many young people from their homes and sending them to institutions in the first place.

The findings were released amid a week of furious activity in Harrisburg where headlines about voting reform and budget negotiations dominated. But the report should not get lost in the din.

The task force recommendations do not look to upset the worthy core aims of Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system — community protection paired with accountability and competency development for offenders using the least restrictive measures possible.

But transformation, not tweaks, are sought to achieve those ends and for good reason: The data-driven analysis found in practice a racially and geographically disparate system that too often funnels youth into the justice system and residential placement rather diverting them prior to court involvement or rehabilitating them with more effective community-based services. It is an expensive, counterproductive dynamic that can increase a youth’s likelihood of reoffending.

The task force found most of those who wind up in the system “have little or no prior history of delinquency, have not committed a felony or a person offense, and do not score as high risk to reoffend” even though it is known that overinvolvement in the system can actually increase the likelihood of reoffending. Diversion to community-based programs, which are generally more effective, is underutilized, even for people who are at low risk to reoffend and who are entering the juvenile justice system for the first time on misdemeanors, it said.

Youth with low level offenses end up on probation and in residential placement, the task force found. And those who wind up in placement on average cycle through six facilities, including detention and shelter, and stay out of their homes for 16 months total. As one young person told the panel, “Once you are in the system, you are stuck in the system.”

And taxpayers, take note: Those placements at state-run facilities cost an average of $192,720 a year, per youth, nearly 50 times the cost of family therapy, which has “repeatedly been found to reduce the likelihood of reoffending and improve psychological outlook,” the task force said.

Most disturbing was data that showed Black youth were treated differently, even for the same offenses. The research found: Black youth make up 14% of the statewide youth population and 38% of written allegations coming into the system, but represent 62% of youth held in detention while the case is pending, 47% of youth sent to residential placement, 62% of youth charged as adults due to statutory requirements, and 55% of youth charged in adult court at the discretion of a juvenile court judge.

The task force made 35 recommendations to improve outcomes. Among them: Focus the use of residential placement on those who pose a danger to community safety. Look to community-based help for low-level offenders before involving them in the court system. Raise the age of those eligible to be charged as adults for serious crimes and repeal the law that calls for youth to be charged as adults automatically for some violent offenses.

If implemented, these changes would cut by 39% the number of youth in residential facilities and save an estimated $81 million, which, the task force said, could be reinvested in nonresidential programs, increased oversight and restitution funds for victims.

There’s both a moral and practical case to be made for ensuring the state’s juvenile justice system operates effectively, fairly and efficiently. We don’t need another report of appalling institutional abuse or damning statistic about race and criminal justice to tell us we must do better by our greatest resource — our children. This data-driven report, drawn up by experts with input from youth, tells us how to get started. Lawmakers should act.

Altoona Mirror. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: Wolf wrong to veto Voter Act

The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of Pennsylvania’s Voter Rights Protection Act, and the political press releases began rolling in.

Not surprisingly, the folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory, while those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.

We suspect that most people who knew what the proposed law actually says would find it not only tolerable, but sensible in the wake of the 2020 general election.

It’s not about whether there was widespread fraud (there wasn’t), or whether Donald Trump won Pennsylvania (he didn’t).

But there’s a reason 74% of Pennsylvanians are asking for election reform, and it isn’t because of conspiracy theories or fear the bogeyman stole their votes.

Plain and simple, the sudden changes necessitated by COVID-19 threaten the security of future elections, and the voters are losing faith in a system that opens the door to potential fraud down the road.

The folks who are today decrying the cost of implementing the requirements of the bill are the same ones who have no problem spending taxpayer dollars on other proposals, which like this one, will improve elections, not magically stop people from voting.

The provisions that are so offensive to the governor and his cronies are simple and sensible:

– Require every voter to present ID at the polls (you know, like you have to do for dozens of other everyday activities in life; there would be no cost to obtain one);

– Allow counties to begin processing and counting mail ballots five days before Election Day (the same thing Democrats seemingly favored six months ago);

– Create six days of in-person early voting, beginning after the 2024 presidential election (again, an option formerly favorable to Dems, delayed only to give counties time to implement a working means of doing so);

– Allow mail ballot drop boxes for seven days before Election Day (we’re not sure why anyone would object to this);

– Move the voter registration deadline to 30 days before Election Day, from 15 (in line with residency and eligibility requirements already in the law);

– Move the deadline for requesting mail ballots to 15 days before Election Day, from seven (to give overwhelmed counties, as we saw in 2020, time to respond to these requests before election day);

– Allow voters to fix — or “cure” — mail ballots with missing signatures (so the partisan secretary of state can’t meddle with election rules at the last minute — like in 2020 — causing inequities among counties and possibly leading to incorrect vote counts);

– Ban counties from accepting private donations for election administration (because neither the founder of Facebook nor the Koch brothers should be picking and choosing who gets electoral aid).

If you can explain to us why these are bad ideas (except when Democrats propose them), or how any of these would prevent one legal voter from casting a ballot, we’d love to hear about it.

In the meantime, we can only hope that 34 legislators and five state senators have the wherewithal to change their vote, allowing an override of another bad decision by Tom Wolf.

Johnstown Tribune-Democrat. June 29, 2021.

Editorial: Contracts, arrival of new company great news for local defense sector

The region’s defense industry is heating up this summer, with new contracts announced for two Somerset County companies and the arrival of a manufacturing firm in Cambria County.

Augustine Die & Mold won a five-year, $25 million contract with the U.S. Navy to produce components for military vessels.

The contract will mean higher wages for current workers and the addition of 10 positions, President and CEO James Brown told reporter Russ O’Reilly.

“Machinists and machine operators earn wages in the high teens up to the $30-per-hour range,” Brown said.

“These are the boots-on-the ground guys. We did a scaled increase for all shop employees as our way to acknowledge their role in achieving this contract.”

He added: “These are good, life-sustaining jobs for the area, for sure.”

Augustine Die & Mold has a 221,000-square-foot facility in Somerset County’s industrial park area near the interchange of Route 219 and the Turnpike.

Brown expects this Navy contract to open the door for future business opportunities.

“We started down this road with the U.S. Department of Defense many years ago, when Congressman John Murtha was in Johnstown,” he said. “With his passing (in 2010), we saw a lot of that work leave the area. Companies like ours had to get competitive. For us to receive this award is a reflection of our commitment to standards that make us competitive.”

Also in Somerset, Wheeler Bros. Inc. won a contract award for $688,605 with the Defense Logistics Agency.

The local vehicle parts maker and supplier will produce equipment components for the Columbus, Ohio, defense company.

And in the Johnstown area, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining is taking over a former Family Video building on Scalp Avenue in Geistown Borough, as our Patrick Buchnowski reported.

NCDMM is based in Blairsville, and has offices in Chambersburg; Huntsville, Alabama; and Youngstown, Ohio.

The company bills itself as a research, development, engineering and manufacturing firm.

“We primarily support the Department of Defense with advanced manufacturing of their weapon systems,” Jim Fisher, vice president and chief operating officer and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, told The Tribune-Democrat.

Geistown zoning officer Rick Truscello said the project was approved in April and questions about signage, parking and other factors had been answered.

Fisher said the availability of local workers was a plus when his company was looking for a new spot. The Geistown site will provide 6,000 square feet of office and production space.

“A pretty good cross-section of our employees are from the area, and we want to support them,” Fisher said. “We realize that Johnstown is well known for supporting our military, and we want to be part of that and work closely with defense contractors in the area.”

Fisher said the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining will at first employ 14 people locally – in areas including engineering, operations and finances.

“We’re excited to be part of the Johnstown region and putting down roots in the area,” he said.

And we’re excited to share so much good news about the local defense sector, which continues to be an important driver of our region’s economy.

