Midwest Economy: June state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for June:

Arkansas: The overall index for Arkansas rose to 68.6 in June from May's 67.8. Components of the index were: new orders at 73.8, production or sales at 75.8, delivery lead time at 80.4, inventories at 58.7, and employment at 54.3. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Arkansas rose 6.1% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked fifth,” Goss said.

Iowa: The state's overall index slipped to 69.5 in June from 70.2 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 74.1 production, or sales, at 76.2, delivery lead time at 81.8, employment at 57.6, and inventories at 62.4. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Iowa rose 7.7% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked third,” Goss said.

Kansas: The overall index in Kansas climbed to 76.9 in June from May’s 71.8. Components of the index were: new orders at 75.8, production or sales at 78.2, delivery lead time at 89.2, employment at 59.7, and inventories at 89.2. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Kansas declined 1.7% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked ninth, or last,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The state's overall index dipped to 73.7 in June from 74.5 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 80, production or sales at 83.5, delivery lead time at 71.2, inventories at 62.3, and employment at 71.5. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Minnesota rose 2.1% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked seventh,” Goss said.

Missouri: The June index for Missouri decreased to 67.7 from 69.5 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 74.3, production or sales at 76.4, delivery lead time at 64.3, inventories at 64.6, and employment at 58.9. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Missouri rose 6.9% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked fourth,” Goss said.

Nebraska: The state's overall index slipped to 74.5 in June from 76.1 in May. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.9, production or sales at 77.1, delivery lead time at 85.3, inventories at 71.7, and employment at 63.4. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Nebraska rose 3.3% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked sixth,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota slipped to 75.1 in June from 75.2 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 77.6, production or sales at 80.5, delivery lead time at 97.6, employment at 64.8, and inventories at 55.1. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in North Dakota rose 7.9% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked second,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index rose to 73.6 in June from the already strong level of 68.9 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 75, production or sales at 77.2, delivery lead time at 85.6, inventories at 72.6, and employment at 57.5. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Oklahoma rose 11.4% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked first,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota slipped to 74 in June from 75.5 in May. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 75.1, production or sales at 77.3, delivery lead time at 86.1, inventories at 73.8, and employment at 57.8. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in South Dakota rose 1.2% over the past 12 months. Among the nine Mid-America states, this growth ranked fifth,” Goss said.