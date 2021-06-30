Tuesday Sports in Brief

NBA

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and and was forced out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

The Hawks won 110-88, evening the series at 2-2. Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 5 at Milwaukee on Thursday night is not known.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.

Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount.

He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program on Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.

The 21-year-old right-hander made his big league debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order.

Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation.

The protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence.

NHL

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday.

McDavid became just the second unanimous Hart selection — joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 — in receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

McDavid doubled up on honors by also winning his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players.

Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury beat out Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to win his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s goalie of the year.

New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, beating out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Cale Makar.

Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in becoming just the fourth rookie since 1993-94 to lead his team in scoring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason. After losing 22 of the first 28 games under Krueger, the Sabres won nine of their final 28 with Granato at the help and rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods.

This is Granato’s first NHL head-coaching job after assistant stints with Buffalo, Chicago and St. Louis.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension on Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.125 million.

Nugent-Hopkins’ previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season.

He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year.

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing.

Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams’ 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee on Tuesday condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted.

Kristyna Engdahl, communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park, said stadium officials were aware of an interaction between fans that involved the use of racial slurs. She said the person or persons who used the offensive language left the stadium once security personnel were notified.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 10 weeks after Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman blamed the departure of 11 players on attrition, COVID-19 and the transfer portal, the university announced it is hiring an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the program.

The move announced Tuesday was prompted by allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and other staff.

“The allegations ... are troubling,” Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications, said in a statement from the university. “We take these allegations very seriously.”

Scalese said no formal complaints have been made by members of the women’s basketball program and she encouraged anyone who has knowledge or has experienced such conduct to come forward.

SPORTS BROADCASTING

ESPN announced on Tuesday that Sean McDonough will be the lead announcer and will call the Stanley Cup Finals.

McDonough has previously called hockey on ESPN and is back in a prime spot on one of the network’s lead packages after he called “Monday Night Football” in 2016-17.

Steve Levy will also announce games but will be the studio host for the big games and the playoffs. He will be joined by Chris Chelios and Mark Messier.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.

The lawsuits — filed by Skaggs’ parents in Texas and his wife in California — name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019.