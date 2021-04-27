Business

Provident Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.7 million.

Provident Financial shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

