Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $68.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $185.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.1 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.