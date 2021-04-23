Regions Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $642 million.

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.61 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

Regions Financial shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 10%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.