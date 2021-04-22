Study paid for by gas producers absolves sector, blames power generators for winter outages

Natural gas production in Texas dropped by nearly half during the week of February’s historic winter freeze — a significant factor in the widespread blackouts that contributed to dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in property damage — but a new report paid for by the gas industry’s main trade group largely absolves it of any blame for the calamity.

The study instead pegs electricity generators as the main culprits, saying some of their plants failed first during the frigid weather and then triggered a wave of outages throughout the state's interconnected power grid.

“The initial catalyst (for the outages) was on the generation side," said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. "These were problems at the (generators) that cascaded across the grid.”

He said the report, conducted for the trade group by research firm Enverus, is evidence that new regulations under consideration by state lawmakers — such as winterization requirements — aren't necessary for oil and gas wells or other production and distribution facilities if they aren't connected directly to power generators.

“Any additional (mandates) that have a cost and do not result in increased reliability really is a disservice to consumers," said Staples, a Republican who formerly served as Texas agriculture commissioner.

His comments to reporters Thursday echoed those made by backers of the oil and gas industry during legislative hearings two months ago, in the immediate aftermath of the blackouts. At the time, regulators and various energy-sector players deflected blame and pointed fingers at one another as lawmakers began the process of considering reforms aimed at ensuring that the near-collapse of the Texas power grid doesn't happen again.

All forms of power generation, including natural gas and renewables such as wind and solar, faltered during the February freeze. But the failures by natural gas-powered generators were particularly significant because they're relied upon to provide a large percentage of generation capacity during winter months.

The state's main power grid — which is overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — has no minimum winterization requirement.

Natural gas production in the state fell nearly 45% during the week of the frigid weather compared with the previous week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which said in a February note that the downturn "was mostly a result of freeze-offs" that occur when liquids in raw natural gas freeze at wellheads or in gas lines.

"Unlike the relatively winterized natural gas production infrastructure in northern areas of the country, natural gas production infrastructure, such as wellheads, gathering lines and processing facilities, in Texas are more susceptible to the effects of extremely cold weather," the agency said.

But Staples said Thursday that such freeze-offs generally can be alleviated quickly if electricity is available to power equipment and make repairs.

"Without power, the ability to respond is almost impossible," he said.

His organization's study — which was based on responses to surveys of Texas oil and gas companies — pegged the loss of electricity as "the common denominator" in disruptions experienced throughout the sector. Outages at generators crimped production at natural gas facilities, which in turn exacerbated generation problems at gas-fired plants.

But despite that spiral, the trade group said production of natural gas in Texas still outstripped demand during the week of the crisis, although much of it went out of state. Staples said the trend is evidence that more needs to be done to ensure that Texas generators winterize appropriately, maintain backup fuel supplies on-site or take other measures to ensure they can continue operating during extreme weather.

A report released by ERCOT two weeks ago indicated that difficulty obtaining fuel supplies — such as natural gas — was the culprit in 12% of power plants outages, as reported by generators. That figure climbs to about 14% when outages underway prior to the crisis are subtracted.

Still, the ERCOT report was vague, describing more than 60% of outages during the crisis as "weather-related" without providing detailed information for individual plants.

According to the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, about 14 million Texans lost power at some point during the February freeze, and about 4.5 million were without power during the height of the emergency. Official counts indicate that at least 133 people died, including 12 in Travis County and three in Williamson County, for reasons related to the freeze.