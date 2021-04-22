Reliance Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $266.9 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $4.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period.

Reliance Steel shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 86% in the last 12 months.