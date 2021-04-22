First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $233.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.64 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

First American Financial shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.