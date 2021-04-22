Herc Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $32.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $453.8 million in the period.

Herc Holdings shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.