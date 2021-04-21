Fulton Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $73.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $280.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $262.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.5 million.

Fulton Financial shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.52, a climb of 54% in the last 12 months.