Ennis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.1 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $358 million.

Ennis shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.