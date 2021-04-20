Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 14 cents at $6.7425 a bushel; May corn rose 16.50 cents at $6.07 a bushel; May oats was up 6.75 cents at $3.88 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 35.75 cents at $14.80 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.1990 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .82 cent at $1.3665 a pound; April lean hogs gained 3.98 cents at 1.0725 a pound.

