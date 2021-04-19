Sierra Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Porterville, California-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.6 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.