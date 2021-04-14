Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $6.4675 a bushel; May corn rose 10.25 cents at $5.90 a bushel; May oats was up 8.50 cents at $3.8325 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 19.25 cents at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .75 cent at $1.2212 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.70 cents at $1.4142 a pound; April lean hogs was up .47 cent at 1.0367 a pound.

