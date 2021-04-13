Sisolak wades into reopening after giving counties control

Nevada's Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he's confident each of the state's counties will be able to reopen at 100% capacity by June 1 — a declaration his critics are calling politically motivated since local officials will gain control over how to reopen a month beforehand.

“It’s what we do now that will allow us to return to more normal Nevada on June 1 and focus on a strong economic recovery -- remaining vigilant, wearing a mask, and most importantly, getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

Critics say the declaration lines up with moves taken by other Democratic governors up for reelection in 2022, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo and California’s Gavin Newsom.

Newsom — who faces a recall campaign — announced plans last week to lift some capacity restrictions by June 15, depending on regional progress in containing the virus and vaccinating people. Virus numbers are falling in California, but critics say the governor — who has long supported some of the nation’s most stringent restrictions — announced reopening plans to drum up support amid the campaign to recall him.

Assembly Republican Leader Robin Titus called Sisolak’s declaration a “political calculation” and said the governor didn’t want to launch his reelection campaign amid questions about Las Vegas pool parties flouting his social distancing guidelines.

“Obviously, this is not based on the supposed science that we’ve been using for the past year and instead on re-election efforts,” Titus, who also serves as Lyon County Health Officer, said. “Just like Gavin Newsom in California, the science changes when it’s politically convenient.”

Sisolak said, despite his declaration of confidence, counties would still retain control over decisions. His intention was not to take ownership over reopening, but to offer businesses more certainty in planning, he said.

“I’m not interested in who gets credit,” the first-term Democrat said at a news conference. “This is the first piece of good news that I’m able to deliver in a long time."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a regular critic of Sisolak’s handling of the virus who suggested last year that her city could serve as a test case to measure the pandemic's impact, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the timing of announcement was “curious.”

“The governor’s speech sounds so much like other governors trying to hold onto their seats, one must wonder if these decisions are — or ever were — more about science or about politics,” she said in a statement to the newspaper.

Sisolak’s announcement comes before two days-worth of scheduled discussions over local reopening plans, during which county officials are presenting in front of a state task force that includes agency leaders and members of the governor’s COVID-19 response team.

A roadmap that he unveiled in February set May 1 as a target date by when state health officials planned to cede some decision-making power to local officials. It directed counties to prepare to set their own capacity caps, but said Nevada's statewide mask mandate would remain in effect.

That planning process has been playing out in county commission meetings throughout the state since.

Local officials have for weeks deliberated over plans to reopen businesses and lift capacity caps upon regaining control. In Washoe County, home to Reno, officials are weighing plans to lift social distancing requirements as soon as 50% of the population is vaccinated. In rural Nye County, commissioners are considering making face-coverings optional altogether — a choice that Sisolak says he has not given them the authority to make.

Sisolak, a former Clark County Commissioner, called the June 1 target a “common sense bargain” and said it was a compromise with Nevada residents who had adhered to his guidelines for the good of the state — not critics who've decried them as overly strict or too loose.

He also said — after discussions with health officials — he had decided to maintain state control over mask guidelines but delegate social distancing guidelines to local governments starting May 1. He said he expected local officials to tailor restrictions to their constituents, virus trends and vaccination rates.

As variants and uncertainty surrounding the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine pose new questions to politicians and health officials, U.S. states are taking varying approaches in adjusting their reopening plans. Sisolak said the state's decision Tuesday to “pause” vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine didn't affect his reopening plans.

While states throughout the country move to reopen, other parts of the world are moving in an opposite direction. In Canada, officials in some provinces are retightening restrictions because of a variant-driven surge in new virus cases, following similar decisions throughout much of Europe last month.