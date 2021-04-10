Broadband nonprofit’s ex-CEO charged with misusing funds

A Maryland man who served as CEO of a broadband nonprofit has been indicted on federal charges that he misused government contract money and used more than $160,000 in company funds to pay for a boat and a family vacation.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted William Patrick Mitchell on charges of wire fraud, bribery and embezzling federal funds.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mitchell was fired as CEO of the Salisbury-based Maryland Broadband Cooperative in 2019.

The indictment accuses Mitchell of routing money from a Navy contract to an unidentified Maryland-based subcontractor, who then paid for Mitchell to have work done on his home.

It also says Mitchell frequently used his company credit card for personal expenses, including more than $66,000 for a boat named “Reelin Fiber” that he docked at two marinas in Sarasota, Florida.

The Sun said it couldn't reach Mitchell for comment. Online court records don't name an attorney for him.

The Maryland Broadband Cooperative said it learned of the federal investigation in December 2018 and has been “cooperating fully," according to the Sun.