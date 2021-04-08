Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.97 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.80. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.66 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $26 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108 million.

Carnival shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed almost 9%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.