Officers reprimanded after cuffing domestic violence victim

Two Missouri police officers were reprimanded after handcuffing and ticketing a domestic violence victim in an incident that was captured on security video.

St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson told The St. Joseph News-Press that he couldn't provide details about the discipline.

“But,” he added, “corrective action was taken by the department concerning this incident.”

Miranda Hicks, who uploaded security video from the incident to social media, confirmed to the newspaper that she was the woman detained by police and initially given tickets for trespassing and destruction of property. The tickets were voided after she filed a complaint.

“Basically I was a victim of domestic assault where I was choked for approximately five minutes,” Miranda Hicks said. “When the police arrived I was non-responsive. It took them a while to get me up, but when I did they immediately put me in handcuffs.”

Her estranged husband, Andrew Hicks, later pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation. Court records show the couple is in the midst of divorcing.

The probable cause statement filed in the case against him said the the officers on scene noted that Miranda Hicks had injuries that included a black eye, but still ticketed her.