Appalachian recovery programs get millions in federal grants

The Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding $9.4 million in grants to 30 projects in a dozen states. The grants will aid programs that address Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding programs dedicated to recovery from drug addiction.

The funding will help train and certify recovery specialists, launch recovery-to-work programs and more. Ten projects in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have received grants.

The commission's partners include universities, treatment providers, local governments, and community action organizations founded by individuals who themselves are in long-term recovery. The commission is accepting applications for a second round of grants and plans to award up to $10 million to more recovery-focused projects.