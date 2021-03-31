Business

Williams Industrial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TUCKER, Ga.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $992,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $269.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.40. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

