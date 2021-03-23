Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 12.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel; May corn was up 3.75 cents at $5.5450 a bushel; May oats rose 11 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 17 cents at $14.31 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .53 cent at $1.1857 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3507 a pound; April lean hogs rose 1.10 cents at .9257 a pound.

