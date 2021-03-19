Business

Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

Manchester United players celebrate after Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Manchester United and AC Milan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United's jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year — around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

It reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic.

