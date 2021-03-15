Business

Willis Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $288.7 million.

Willis Lease shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

