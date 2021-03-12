Mississippi casino offering bonus for taking COVID shot

A casino along Mississippi's Gulf Coast is offering employees $150 for each COVID-19 vaccine shot they receive.

The Sun Herald says employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville who take vaccines that require two shots will get $300. The casino has also partnered with a hospital to have vaccines administered at its clinic.

CEO LuAnn Pappas told the newspaper the casino wants to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry.

She said casino directors all have received COVID vaccinations. They are required for all managers.

The casino is also giving employees time off to get the vaccine at another site.