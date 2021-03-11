Bus-tanker collision kills at least 11 in northern Mexico

At least 11 people were killed early Thursday in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon when a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel collided with a bus.

Nuevo Leon's civil defense agency said in a statement that the accident occurred in Salinas Vitoria, north of Monterrey. Seven more people were hospitalized.

Photographs shared by the state agency showed an inferno in the predawn darkness and later the unrecognizable smoldering steel frames of the vehicles.