SecureWorks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $21.9 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $561 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $136 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $535 million to $545 million.

SecureWorks shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.