Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 2.50 cents at $6.4350 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.8450 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 4.50 cents at $14.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.1867 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .85 cent at $1.3535 a pound; April lean hogs rose 2.97 cents at .9107 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Mexican migrants in the US sent more money home in 2020 to keep families afloat

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service