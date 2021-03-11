Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 2.50 cents at $6.4350 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.8450 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 4.50 cents at $14.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.1867 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .85 cent at $1.3535 a pound; April lean hogs rose 2.97 cents at .9107 a pound.