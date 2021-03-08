Mississippi shipbuilding company names 1st female president

A shipbuilding company and one of South Mississippi’s largest employers has named its first female executive vice president.

Kari Wilkinson will serve as Executive Vice President of Huntington Ingalls Industries and president Ingalls' shipbuilding division, the company's board of directors announced Friday.

Wilkinson will succeed current president Brian Cuccias, who is set to retire April 1. Cuccias has led the company of more than 11,000 employees since 2014. He first joined the company in 1979.

Ingalls' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Kastner, described Wilkinson as “a respected leader with an impressive 25-year record of success managing programs and overseeing major shipbuilding initiatives at Ingalls.”

Wilkinson first started at Ingalls as an associate naval architect in 1996. She most recently held the position of vice president of program management.