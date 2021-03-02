Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. February 26, 2021.

Editorial: What are we worried about — Iowa invading? New Missouri Minutemen force is pointless

The crowded race for the silliest proposal before the Missouri General Assembly has a new front-runner.

Tuesday, state Sen. Bill White introduced a measure establishing what he calls the “Minutemen of the state.” Under White’s bill, any Missouri resident legally able to carry a firearm could volunteer to join the Missouri Minutemen.

The Minutemen would provide “defense in a state of emergency” when summoned by the governor and two-thirds of the state legislature.

“Law abiding Missourians deserve to protect themselves, their families and fellow Missouri residents,” White said in a news release. “I believe this creative approach simultaneously protects an individual’s right to bear arms, while enabling ordinary citizens to join forces when needed.”

First things first: The right to bear arms in Missouri is already fully protected. In fact, lawmakers spend far too much time worrying about nonexistent threats to the deadly arsenals assembled by tens of thousands of people in the state.

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the Missouri Constitution strengthening the individual right to keep weapons. “Any restriction on these rights shall be subject to strict scrutiny and the state of Missouri shall be obligated to uphold these rights,” the document says.

Seems pretty clear to us.

But White’s bill raises other interesting concerns. Is Missouri facing imminent threat of invasion from, say, Iowa? No. What danger would be so obvious and compelling that it requires the state to establish yet another organized, expensive armed force?

White’s Minutemen measure would require volunteers to purchase guns, ammo, uniforms and other equipment. The gear would be deemed property of the state “for purposes of sovereignty and jurisdiction in matters of judicial, taxation, and police powers,” it says.

We’re not typically inclined to feverish conspiracy theories, but the idea that a volunteer citizens army would allow its weapons to be considered state property should set off an alarm bell or two.

So should the bill’s requirement that volunteers register their names and addresses with the state. Guns would not be registered, but people would be. Sounds pretty deep state to us.

Other parts of White’s bill are vague. The governor (the “commander in chief” of the Minutemen) could establish training and discipline rules for the volunteers on his or her own, for example.

But it isn’t clear how much training would be required, if any. The bill establishes no obvious command structure, and does not define the volunteers’ police powers of arrest or use of force. (The bill exempts the state from liability for the acts of Minutemen when they’re called to duty.)

STATE ALREADY CONTROLS ‘UNORGANIZED MILITIA’

Setting up a rogue citizens’ army isn’t like establishing a softball league. Armed, unsupervised volunteers might be tempted to wear their shiny uniforms and take the law into their own hands — something that every Missourian should fear.

Those who doubt that threat should review the video from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, or at the Michigan State Capitol last year.

Finally, White’s bill skirts over the obvious: Missouri already has a 12,000-member National Guard, subject at least in part to state control and oversight. It also already has a “state defense force” of the “unorganized militia,” which a governor can use to supplement or replace the National Guard in case of natural disasters or other calamities.

“The Missouri state defense force may be used to execute the laws, suppress insurrections, repel invasion, suppress lawlessness, and provide emergency relief to distressed areas,” Missouri law already says.

It’s true that suppressing insurrection and lawlessness seem like appropriate goals in the current political climate. But no one is seriously suggesting Missouri lacks the tools to do so, or that it should spend millions of dollars so residents can play army with real guns.

White’s bill, introduced just weeks after insurrectionists tried to block the results of a free and fair presidential election, is tone-deaf and superfluous. It should not get a vote.

___

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. February 28, 2021.

Editorial: Missouri Senate sees a one-way street on accountability for lawbreakers

ASenate bill advancing through the Missouri Legislature would increase penalties for protesters who break the law while also making it more difficult to hold police officers accountable if they themselves break the law. It also would make it more difficult for cities to reduce their police department budgets and perhaps move those dollars to fund alternative public safety strategies. It’s yet another a heavy-handed, big-government state response that hinders local governments from enacting the reforms they deem necessary.

Protesters who break the law should face penalties, and existing law provides plenty of ways to hold protesters accountable. But Senate Bill 26 would severely increase the maximum penalties for acts such as blocking traffic on a public street or defacing a public monument, in some cases making them felonies punishable by up to four years in prison. This paper doesn’t condone any act of violence or vandalism in support of a protest, no matter how righteous the cause. But this bill is overkill.

Meanwhile, the bill makes police accountability more difficult, despite the fact that police abuses are exactly why so many protests are erupting.

Under the guise of a “law enforcement bill of rights,” the bill would add new levels of difficulty to investigating corrupt or brutal police officers. It would put a 90-day limit on most investigations. The suspected officer must be informed that an investigation has begun and must be given 24 hours’ notice before being questioned. The officer must be provided a copy of the written complaint that includes the personal identifying information of the complainant. And at the conclusion of the investigation, all information obtained must be kept secret.

“Our state’s focus right now needs to be on restoring credibility to our police departments and increasing transparency,” says State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis. “Creating new criminal offenses for protesters and protecting officers under investigation is the wrong priority.”

Not only does the bill increase the stakes for citizens protesting police violence, it does the same for local governments that dare respond to those protests by reevaluating how they spend taxpayer dollars. We oppose defund-the-police movements, but localities should have a right to govern themselves and budget appropriately.

The bill would provide a way to block attempts to reduce police department funding. Under the legislation, if a city like St. Louis were to decide to reduce policing funding in a way deemed disproportionate to other departmental budget cuts, any resident could request a court injunction to stop it.

Legislative Republicans should stop being the big government that they claim to hate and leave local matters to local government. If they must continue to avoid their responsibilities for making law enforcement more professional, transparent and accountable in Missouri, at the very least, they shouldn’t stop local governments from trying to.

___

St. Joseph News Press. February 23, 2021.

Editorial: A solution, but not a simple one

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct an independent investigation into what went wrong in an officer-involved shooting in Livingston County.

It’s important to avoid a rush to judgement in a shooting incident last Friday night that ended in the death of a 34-year-old man. A Livingston County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an altercation that preceded the shooting.

But one thing seems clear from the initial information released in this tragic case. It’s easy to say that more police calls should be treated as mental health matters, but it’s another thing to square that kind of breezy statement with the complex realities of law enforcement interactions with the public.

Based on a press release, we know that the deputy said the subject was acting in an odd manner that raised concerns about possible mental health issues. We know that the two were in the front seat of the patrol vehicle when he began to attack that deputy, who eventually fired at least one round.

There will be plenty of time to determine if the deputy should have done something differently and what kind of issues, if any, the subject was facing. But if there was a hint of a mental health crisis, and it ended this violently, it does provide food for thought as the public clamors for fewer cops and more social workers to respond to some emergency calls.

Clearly, there is a need here, especially because many who experience a mental health crisis will call 911 until the national 988 suicide-prevention hotline becomes available. Just this week, police in New York City announced that its officers will stay out of many mental health crisis calls and a social worker will respond instead in certain precincts.

Mental health problems are not a crime, although failure to treat them can lead to it. The St. Joseph Police Department seems to recognize this with its decision to partner with a mental health provider and imbed a social worker with law enforcement. In St. Joseph, this professional connects those who initially encounter the police with a range of mental health services, a measure that could reduce interaction with law enforcement down the road.

What seems to make this program work in St. Joseph is a commitment to its necessity but also a certain sense of realism. The social worker does not arrive on the scene until the police declare that it’s secure, a nod to the reality that every situation presents unique challenges.

The reality is that many police calls do require a mental health professional, but to think this always eliminates the need for a trained officer at the scene is not only unrealistic, it’s dangerous.

