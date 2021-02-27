Ex-postal carriers among 11 charged in theft of credit cards

Three former postal carriers from Chicago are among 11 people indicted following an investigation into the theft of credit cards from the mail.

Federal prosecutors said they were charged Thursday with conspiring to steal mail and committing unauthorized access device fraud, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Another former mail carrier from Broadview, Illinois, and one from College Park, Georgia, also were charged, as were six other Chicago-area residents.

The 18-month conspiracy involved the theft of credit cards and other financial instruments in order to sell them for cash or other items, according to prosecutors.

Social Security numbers and birthdates were obtained and used to activate stolen cards which were used at several retail stores, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

The federal investigation, called Operation Cash on Delivery, led to charges last summer against five other people, including four former postal service employees.