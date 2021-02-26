Main Street Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $79.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.4 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $222.6 million.

Main Street Capital shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year.