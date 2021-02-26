Mirati: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.08.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.28 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $357.9 million, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.4 million.

Mirati shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.