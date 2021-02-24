Business

Heron Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $227.3 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $88.6 million.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $130 million to $145 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

