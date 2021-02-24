Independent Contract Drilling: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $7.02 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $96.6 million, or $19.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.4 million.

Independent Contract Drilling shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.