Mr Cooper: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $189 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.63 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $953 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $302 million, or $3.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

Mr Cooper shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.