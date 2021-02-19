Shell Midstream: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $129 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $130 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $543 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $481 million.

Shell Midstream shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 42% in the last 12 months.